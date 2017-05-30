Danielle Stislicki has been missing for 6 months

The 29-year-old from Farmington Hills was last seen December 2 at the Raleigh Officentre complex at 10 Mile and Telegraph in Southfield where she worked. Investigators say Stislicki's car was found outside of her residence at Independence Green Apartments in Farmington Hills on December 3. Stislicki is described as being 5'5" and about 120 pounds.

