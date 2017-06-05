City workers get pensions, even after...

City workers get pensions, even after stealing

DETROIT - Throughout Michigan, ex-public employees convicted of stealing from taxpayers are collecting pensions from the same communities they robbed, according to a 7 Action News investigation. In 2006, ex-Detroit City Council Member Lonnie Bates was found guilty of fraud after putting family and friends on the city payroll, even though they didn't show up to work.

