Boil water advisory still in effect for Livonia
A boil water advisory that was issued Saturday has been lifted for Farmington, but is still in effect for Livonia and parts of Farmington Hills. It was sent out Saturday night due to a power failure at one of the Great Lakes Water Authority booster stations.
