BidNet Updates the MITN Purchasing Group

BidNet Updates the MITN Purchasing Group

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Watersblogged

The MITN Purchasing Group is available at no cost to all counties, municipalities, school districts, nonprofits and special districts throughout Michigan looking to streamline sourcing efforts. BidNet has officially announced the launch of an enhanced MITN Purchasing Group, including technology upgrades, features and a suite of expanded e-sourcing modules.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watersblogged.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmington Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The latest on tomorrowa s Islamophobic protests Jun 13 yet another Irving 2
News The latest on tomorrowa s Islamophobic protests Jun 9 Izlamistyranny 2
Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11) Jun 5 Jelibean 228
News Charges against three doctors in female genital... Jun 3 Adnan 10
Black History Month, White History Month, Asian... (Jan '09) Jun 2 Zoe 47
News Detroit teen charged in Livonia home invasion May 26 Hunter 5
News At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens May '17 Karen N Kennedy 3
See all Farmington Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmington Hills Forum Now

Farmington Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmington Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Farmington Hills, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,399 • Total comments across all topics: 281,911,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC