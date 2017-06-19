BidNet Updates the MITN Purchasing Group
The MITN Purchasing Group is available at no cost to all counties, municipalities, school districts, nonprofits and special districts throughout Michigan looking to streamline sourcing efforts. BidNet has officially announced the launch of an enhanced MITN Purchasing Group, including technology upgrades, features and a suite of expanded e-sourcing modules.
Farmington Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The latest on tomorrowa s Islamophobic protests
|Jun 13
|yet another Irving
|2
|The latest on tomorrowa s Islamophobic protests
|Jun 9
|Izlamistyranny
|2
|Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11)
|Jun 5
|Jelibean
|228
|Charges against three doctors in female genital...
|Jun 3
|Adnan
|10
|Black History Month, White History Month, Asian... (Jan '09)
|Jun 2
|Zoe
|47
|Detroit teen charged in Livonia home invasion
|May 26
|Hunter
|5
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|May '17
|Karen N Kennedy
|3
