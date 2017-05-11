The Detroit News Announces Winners of its Corvette SUV Design Contest
We told you about a Detroit News story a few weeks ago that brought up the idea of spinning off the Corvette brand into a full lineup that might include an SUV. Well, the Detroit News took it a step further and invited its readers to submit entries to a Corvette SUV Design Contest.
