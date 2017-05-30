Political roundup: Efforts to loosen restrictions on firearms, and sweetheart deal for a salt mine
There's debate whether concealed carry rules affect public safety, or are just a "coat tax." And adding tax on out-of-state salt bids would cost Michigan municipalities and counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Farmington Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charges against three doctors in female genital...
|12 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|3
|Black History Month, White History Month, Asian... (Jan '09)
|22 hr
|Zoe
|47
|Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11)
|May 26
|Ass
|227
|Detroit teen charged in Livonia home invasion
|May 26
|Hunter
|5
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|May 19
|Karen N Kennedy
|3
|Woman steals cleaning supplies, starts chase
|May 18
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|fieger law review
|May 12
|tooky
|1
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC