Political roundup: Efforts to loosen ...

Political roundup: Efforts to loosen restrictions on firearms, and sweetheart deal for a salt mine

Friday May 26 Read more: Michigan Radio

There's debate whether concealed carry rules affect public safety, or are just a "coat tax." And adding tax on out-of-state salt bids would cost Michigan municipalities and counties.

