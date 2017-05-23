Political roundup: An ugly revenue projection, teacher pensions, and GOP reversal on regulations
Stateside's conversation with Ken Sikkema, senior policy fellow at Public Sector Consultants and former Republican legislative leader, and Vicki Barnett, the former mayor of Farmington Hills and a former Democratic legislator. The State of Michigan received some good news and some bad news this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Add your comments below
Farmington Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit teen charged in Livonia home invasion
|8 hr
|selfdefence aintm...
|2
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|May 19
|Karen N Kennedy
|3
|Woman steals cleaning supplies, starts chase
|May 18
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|fieger law review
|May 12
|tooky
|1
|Police seeking home invasion suspect
|May 7
|watching livonia
|1
|What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06)
|May 5
|Larry Steoart
|312
|Female Genital Mutilation Isn't a Muslim Issue....
|May 2
|watching livonia
|5
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC