Political roundup: An ugly revenue pr...

Political roundup: An ugly revenue projection, teacher pensions, and GOP reversal on regulations

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: Michigan Radio

Stateside's conversation with Ken Sikkema, senior policy fellow at Public Sector Consultants and former Republican legislative leader, and Vicki Barnett, the former mayor of Farmington Hills and a former Democratic legislator. The State of Michigan received some good news and some bad news this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmington Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detroit teen charged in Livonia home invasion 8 hr selfdefence aintm... 2
News At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens May 19 Karen N Kennedy 3
News Woman steals cleaning supplies, starts chase May 18 WATCHING LIVONIA 1
fieger law review May 12 tooky 1
News Police seeking home invasion suspect May 7 watching livonia 1
What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06) May 5 Larry Steoart 312
News Female Genital Mutilation Isn't a Muslim Issue.... May 2 watching livonia 5
See all Farmington Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmington Hills Forum Now

Farmington Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmington Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Syria
 

Farmington Hills, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,915 • Total comments across all topics: 281,259,447

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC