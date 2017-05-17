Motorcyclist dies after veering off the road Highland Township man wasn't wearing a helmet when he crashed his motorcycle early Wednesday Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/local/milford/2017/05/17/motorcyclist-dies-after-veering-off-road-highland-township-commerce-township/328442001/ A 26-year-old Highland Township man is dead, and his passenger is in serious condition after he lost control of his motorcycle. The man was driving a 2000 Honda motorcycle west on Oakley Park Road near Sutton Lane in Commerce Township early Wednesday morning, May 17, when he went off the road and crashed.

