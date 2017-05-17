Motorcyclist dies after veering off t...

Motorcyclist dies after veering off the road

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Westland Observer

Motorcyclist dies after veering off the road Highland Township man wasn't wearing a helmet when he crashed his motorcycle early Wednesday Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/local/milford/2017/05/17/motorcyclist-dies-after-veering-off-road-highland-township-commerce-township/328442001/ A 26-year-old Highland Township man is dead, and his passenger is in serious condition after he lost control of his motorcycle. The man was driving a 2000 Honda motorcycle west on Oakley Park Road near Sutton Lane in Commerce Township early Wednesday morning, May 17, when he went off the road and crashed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmington Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens 17 hr Karen N Kennedy 3
News Woman steals cleaning supplies, starts chase Thu WATCHING LIVONIA 1
fieger law review May 12 tooky 1
News Police seeking home invasion suspect May 7 watching livonia 1
What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06) May 5 Larry Steoart 312
News Female Genital Mutilation Isn't a Muslim Issue.... May 2 watching livonia 5
News June wedding planned (May '11) May 1 Greg 3
See all Farmington Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmington Hills Forum Now

Farmington Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmington Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Farmington Hills, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,719 • Total comments across all topics: 281,133,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC