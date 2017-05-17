Metro Detroit traffic: Road updates this A.M.
Before you head out of the door for your morning commute, here are some traffic updates to keep on the radar: Off-ramp closed I-275 NB at I-696/M-5/I-96 The I-275 NB ramp to M-5 NB is closed due to construction through mid-June Farmington Hills Off-ramp closed M-5 WB at M-5 The M-5 WB ramp to M-5 NB is closed due to construction through mid-June Novi Closed due to road construction M-5 NB WB between W 12 Mile Rd and Pontiac Trl M-5 NB between 12 Mile and Pontiac Trail is closed through mid-June
