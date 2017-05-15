Man accused in sex assault of teen met on Craigslist faces trial
A 39-year-old Farmington Hills man accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl he met on Craigslist had a trial date set when he appeared in the Washtenaw County Trial Court Monday, May 8. Oscar's Detroit-based attorney, Jeffrey McCarty, told Judge David Swartz he needed more time to hire an expert to analyze lab results related to the case. Oscar is facing one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct for an incident police allege took place Oct. 26 at a Pittsfield Township motel in Washtenaw County, records show.
