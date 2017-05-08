Instructor charged in shooting of man in gun training class
A Detroit-area firearms instructor has been charged in the accidental shooting and wounding of a man attending a gun training class. The Wayne County prosecutor's office says 44-year-old Michael Hearn of Farmington Hills is expected to be arraigned Tuesday on a misdemeanor careless, reckless or negligent use of a firearm charge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
Add your comments below
Farmington Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|fieger law review
|5 hr
|tooky
|1
|Police seeking home invasion suspect
|May 7
|watching livonia
|1
|What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06)
|May 5
|Larry Steoart
|312
|Female Genital Mutilation Isn't a Muslim Issue....
|May 2
|watching livonia
|5
|June wedding planned (May '11)
|May 1
|Greg
|3
|livonia messing with chris martin but let the ...
|Apr 28
|Huel Gibbons
|2
|Another Detroit area doctor charged in female g...
|Apr 27
|Saw
|2
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC