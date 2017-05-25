In 90s, Detroit police relied on jail...

In 90s, Detroit police relied on jail informants to close cases. Turns out, some may have lied.

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: Michigan Radio

The online publication Jalopnik has released an investigative report which looks at whether the Detroit Police Department used false statements from jailhouse snitches to close murder cases. The online publication Jalopnik has released an investigative report which looks at whether the Detroit Police Department, back in the 1990s, used false statements from jailhouse snitches to close murder cases.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmington Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11) 1 hr Ass 227
News Detroit teen charged in Livonia home invasion 3 hr Hunter 5
News At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens May 19 Karen N Kennedy 3
News Woman steals cleaning supplies, starts chase May 18 WATCHING LIVONIA 1
fieger law review May 12 tooky 1
News Police seeking home invasion suspect May 7 watching livonia 1
What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06) May 5 Larry Steoart 312
See all Farmington Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmington Hills Forum Now

Farmington Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmington Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Mexico
 

Farmington Hills, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,928 • Total comments across all topics: 281,300,393

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC