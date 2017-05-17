Geoffrey Fieger files sex assault lawsuit against Mike Morse over groping claim
A high-powered Metro Detroit personal injury attorney is the target of a $10 million lawsuit and criminal investigation stemming from the alleged groping a woman's breast at a Farmington Hills restaurant. Geoffrey Fieger of Fieger Law, another well-known injury attorney, filed a lawsuit against attorney Mike Morse of Huntington Woods in Oakland County Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Farmington Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|fieger law review
|May 12
|tooky
|1
|Police seeking home invasion suspect
|May 7
|watching livonia
|1
|What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06)
|May 5
|Larry Steoart
|312
|Female Genital Mutilation Isn't a Muslim Issue....
|May 2
|watching livonia
|5
|June wedding planned (May '11)
|May 1
|Greg
|3
|livonia messing with chris martin but let the ...
|Apr 28
|Huel Gibbons
|2
|Another Detroit area doctor charged in female g...
|Apr 27
|Saw
|2
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC