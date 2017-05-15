Flint Institute of Arts remains collaborative, educational "scrapbook" for community
The Flint Institute of Arts has been a center for arts and culture in Flint since it was established nearly 90 years ago, in 1928. It's the second-largest art museum in Michigan and one of the biggest art museum schools in the nation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Farmington Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|fieger law review
|May 12
|tooky
|1
|Police seeking home invasion suspect
|May 7
|watching livonia
|1
|What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06)
|May 5
|Larry Steoart
|312
|Female Genital Mutilation Isn't a Muslim Issue....
|May 2
|watching livonia
|5
|June wedding planned (May '11)
|May 1
|Greg
|3
|livonia messing with chris martin but let the ...
|Apr 28
|Huel Gibbons
|2
|Another Detroit area doctor charged in female g...
|Apr 27
|Saw
|2
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC