Flint Institute of Arts remains colla...

Flint Institute of Arts remains collaborative, educational "scrapbook" for community

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Michigan Radio

The Flint Institute of Arts has been a center for arts and culture in Flint since it was established nearly 90 years ago, in 1928. It's the second-largest art museum in Michigan and one of the biggest art museum schools in the nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmington Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
fieger law review May 12 tooky 1
News Police seeking home invasion suspect May 7 watching livonia 1
What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06) May 5 Larry Steoart 312
News Female Genital Mutilation Isn't a Muslim Issue.... May 2 watching livonia 5
News June wedding planned (May '11) May 1 Greg 3
livonia messing with chris martin but let the ... Apr 28 Huel Gibbons 2
News Another Detroit area doctor charged in female g... Apr 27 Saw 2
See all Farmington Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmington Hills Forum Now

Farmington Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmington Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Farmington Hills, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,950 • Total comments across all topics: 281,079,155

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC