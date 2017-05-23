Fieger text request denied in Mike Mo...

Fieger text request denied in Mike Morse case

Friday May 19 Read more: WXYZ

A judge has denied attorney Geoffrey Fieger's motion requesting that prominent lawyer Mike Morse be ordered to preserve texts and social media messages. The motion came after Fieger filed a lawsuit claiming Morse sexually assaulted a woman at Steven Lelli's Inn on the Green restaurant in Farmington Hills.

