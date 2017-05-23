Fieger text request denied in Mike Morse case
A judge has denied attorney Geoffrey Fieger's motion requesting that prominent lawyer Mike Morse be ordered to preserve texts and social media messages. The motion came after Fieger filed a lawsuit claiming Morse sexually assaulted a woman at Steven Lelli's Inn on the Green restaurant in Farmington Hills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Add your comments below
Farmington Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit teen charged in Livonia home invasion
|19 hr
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|May 19
|Karen N Kennedy
|3
|Woman steals cleaning supplies, starts chase
|May 18
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|fieger law review
|May 12
|tooky
|1
|Police seeking home invasion suspect
|May 7
|watching livonia
|1
|What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06)
|May 5
|Larry Steoart
|312
|Female Genital Mutilation Isn't a Muslim Issue....
|May 2
|watching livonia
|5
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC