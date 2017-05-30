Fieger files second lawsuit against M...

Fieger files second lawsuit against Mike Morse

Wednesday May 24

According to the complaint, Plaintiff Samantha Lichon alleges she was harassed throughout the course of her employment with the Mike Morse Law Firm. Lichon claims she was the victim of harassment that included unwelcome comments and conduct of an offensive and sexual nature.

