EMCO sold to Motor City Fastener
Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, EMCO Inc., to Motor City Fastener Inc., a platform company for private equity firm Oakland Standard Co. The acquisition closed February 6, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Internet Retailer.
Add your comments below
Farmington Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit teen charged in Livonia home invasion
|3 hr
|selfdefence aintm...
|2
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|May 19
|Karen N Kennedy
|3
|Woman steals cleaning supplies, starts chase
|May 18
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|fieger law review
|May 12
|tooky
|1
|Police seeking home invasion suspect
|May 7
|watching livonia
|1
|What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06)
|May 5
|Larry Steoart
|312
|Female Genital Mutilation Isn't a Muslim Issue....
|May 2
|watching livonia
|5
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC