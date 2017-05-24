EMCO sold to Motor City Fastener

Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, EMCO Inc., to Motor City Fastener Inc., a platform company for private equity firm Oakland Standard Co. The acquisition closed February 6, 2017.

