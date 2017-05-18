Detroit fire captain suspended over a...

Detroit fire captain suspended over alleged racist social media posts

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: MLive.com

A Detroit Fire captain working in the EMS section has been suspended after being accused of posting racist, anti-Semitic and xenophobic messages to his social media accounts. The Farmington Hills-Based Council on American-Islamic Relations publicized the posts by Detroit Fire Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmington Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens 8 hr Karen N Kennedy 3
News Woman steals cleaning supplies, starts chase Thu WATCHING LIVONIA 1
fieger law review May 12 tooky 1
News Police seeking home invasion suspect May 7 watching livonia 1
What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06) May 5 Larry Steoart 312
News Female Genital Mutilation Isn't a Muslim Issue.... May 2 watching livonia 5
News June wedding planned (May '11) May 1 Greg 3
See all Farmington Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmington Hills Forum Now

Farmington Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmington Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
 

Farmington Hills, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,473 • Total comments across all topics: 281,124,587

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC