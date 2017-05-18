Detroit fire captain suspended over alleged racist social media posts
A Detroit Fire captain working in the EMS section has been suspended after being accused of posting racist, anti-Semitic and xenophobic messages to his social media accounts. The Farmington Hills-Based Council on American-Islamic Relations publicized the posts by Detroit Fire Capt.
