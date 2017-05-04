Detroit Arena Adds 2,900 in Construction Jobs to Area
Metro Detroit added 2,900 construction jobs in the last 12 months and has one of the highest job growth rates in the county, officials with the Associated General Contractors of America said on Tuesday. The association released its latest figures inside the under-construction Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, where more than an average of 1,400 workers are on site daily to get the massive sports and entertainment arena ready for its debut this fall.
