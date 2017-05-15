CPL instructor charged in classroom s...

CPL instructor charged in classroom shooting

Tuesday May 9 Read more: WXYZ

It happened at the Firearm Exchange Training Center in Livonia, where the instructor rented a class. Michael Edward Hearn, 44, is charged with one count of the misdemeanor Careless, Rckless, or Negligent Use of a Firearm.

