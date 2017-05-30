Community Activists Will Discuss Grou...

Community Activists Will Discuss Groundbreaking Book on Black LGBT Health

Wednesday May 24

The co-editors, Lourdes Dolores Follins and Jonathan Mathias Lassiter, of the academic text, "Black LGBT Health in the United States: Intersections of Race, Gender, and Sexual Orientation," will be available to discuss their work from 6-8 p.m. on June 2 at the Ruth Ellis Health and Wellness Center, 77 Victor St. in Highland Park.

