Woman beaten, robbed inside her home
Farmington Hills woman beaten, robbed inside her home Police say suspect claimed to be looking for a lost dog Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/2017/04/06/farmington-hills-woman-beaten-robbed-inside-her-home/100134938/ Police say the incident unfolded at about 1:45 p.m. Thursday at a home on Danvers Court in the area of 12 Mile and Middlebelt roads. The homeowner, 79, said a man knocked on her door and asked if she had seen a lost dog.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.
Add your comments below
Farmington Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Apr 2
|MisterMartini
|22
|Livonia....what happened??
|Apr 2
|MEB
|5
|JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08)
|Mar 26
|Testee
|567
|Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11)
|Mar 24
|AMY
|223
|GOP Rep booed at town hall for voicing support ...
|Mar 19
|sad
|1
|What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06)
|Mar 15
|kristenA
|311
|Review: Wolfson Family Dentistry (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Chad
|4
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC