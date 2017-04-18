with Video

The VL 4 Vertical Turning Machine from EMAG uses a modular inverted vertical lathe design for machining precision metal parts, reducing floor space costs and increasing machine layout flexibility Booth 1748: To reduce floor space costs and increase machine layout flexibility, the VL 4 Vertical Turning Machine from EMAG uses a modular inverted vertical lathe design for machining precision metal parts. All four machine sizes in the VL Series from EMAG share a small, modular footprint that is ideal for machining medium and large batch runs.

