Snyder signs law shielding records until contract announced
Bids submitted by companies vying for a state government contract will be exempted from public-records requests until the contract winner is announced under legislation signed by Gov. Rick Snyder. The law, which takes effect immediately, shields records containing a trade secret or financial or propriety information from being released under the state's Freedom of Information Act.
