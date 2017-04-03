Snyder signs law shielding records un...

Snyder signs law shielding records until contract announced

Monday Apr 3 Read more: Michigan Radio

Bids submitted by companies vying for a state government contract will be exempted from public-records requests until the contract winner is announced under legislation signed by Gov. Rick Snyder. The law, which takes effect immediately, shields records containing a trade secret or financial or propriety information from being released under the state's Freedom of Information Act.

Read more at Michigan Radio.

