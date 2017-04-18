Sex offender who took exploited Michi...

Sex offender who took exploited Michigan teen to Tennessee gets 25 years

Monday Apr 17

A Farmington Hills man will spend the next quarter-century in federal prison after pleading guilty to producing child pornography and transporting a 15-year-old girl to Tennessee with intent to engage in sex. Timothy Fulgenzi of Farmington Hills, who was previously convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a teen in 2001, engaged in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old Center Line girl in 2015, according to investigators.

