Second Michigan doctor charged in genital mutilation case
The U.S. Attorney's Office on Friday arrested a second Michigan doctor and his wife for conspiring to perform illegal genital mutilation surgeries on girls. Dr. Fakhruddin Attar, 53, and his wife, Farida Attar 50, both of Livonia, are charged with conspiring to perform female genital mutilations on minor girls from Attar's Livonia medical clinic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Farmington Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Another Detroit area doctor charged in female g...
|1 hr
|Saw
|2
|livonia messing with chris martin but let the ...
|23 hr
|watching livonia
|1
|Doctor, wife in genital mutilation case want ou...
|Wed
|watching livonia
|1
|Nets Still Ignore: More Arrests in U.S. Female ...
|Apr 25
|watching livonia
|1
|stables bar owner ron abraham had to jump some ...
|Apr 24
|watching livonia
|1
|Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11)
|Apr 23
|Orpheus010
|226
|ESTATE SALE-2067 Hidden Meadows Dr., Walled Lak...
|Apr 20
|Heyjewels
|1
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC