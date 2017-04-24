Second Michigan doctor charged in gen...

Second Michigan doctor charged in genital mutilation case

Friday Apr 21

The U.S. Attorney's Office on Friday arrested a second Michigan doctor and his wife for conspiring to perform illegal genital mutilation surgeries on girls. Dr. Fakhruddin Attar, 53, and his wife, Farida Attar 50, both of Livonia, are charged with conspiring to perform female genital mutilations on minor girls from Attar's Livonia medical clinic.

