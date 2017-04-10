Robbery victim speaks out, thanks police
A 79-year-old Farmington Hills woman is speaking out after being conned, attacked, tied up, robbed and left bleeding on the floor of her home last Thursday afternoon. Now the man suspected of attacking her is behind bars and she is home from the hospital with 8 staples in the back of her head.
