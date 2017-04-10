Political roundup: Republicans look t...

Political roundup: Republicans look to cut regulation on concealed weapons, vaccinations

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: Michigan Radio

"You have Republicans who want less regulation and more individual freedom to make decisions without any kind of government requirements," Sikkema said. Stateside's conversation with Ken Sikkema, senior policy fellow at Public Sector Consultants and former Republican legislative leader; and Vicki Barnett, a former Democratic legislator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmington Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need date for Motor city nightmare 12 hr JBR 2
Livonia....what happened?? Mon WATCHING LIVONIA 6
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Apr 2 MisterMartini 22
JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08) Mar 26 Testee 567
Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11) Mar 24 AMY 223
News GOP Rep booed at town hall for voicing support ... Mar 19 sad 1
What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06) Mar 15 kristenA 311
See all Farmington Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmington Hills Forum Now

Farmington Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmington Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Farmington Hills, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,572 • Total comments across all topics: 280,222,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC