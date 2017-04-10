Political roundup: Republicans look to cut regulation on concealed weapons, vaccinations
"You have Republicans who want less regulation and more individual freedom to make decisions without any kind of government requirements," Sikkema said. Stateside's conversation with Ken Sikkema, senior policy fellow at Public Sector Consultants and former Republican legislative leader; and Vicki Barnett, a former Democratic legislator.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Add your comments below
Farmington Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need date for Motor city nightmare
|12 hr
|JBR
|2
|Livonia....what happened??
|Mon
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|6
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Apr 2
|MisterMartini
|22
|JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08)
|Mar 26
|Testee
|567
|Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11)
|Mar 24
|AMY
|223
|GOP Rep booed at town hall for voicing support ...
|Mar 19
|sad
|1
|What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06)
|Mar 15
|kristenA
|311
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC