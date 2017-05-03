Political roundup: Lawmakers send $100M to Flint, but lack legislation to avoid another crisis
Three years after the anniversary of Flint switching its water source over to the Flint River, which led to the water crisis, the Michigan Legislature has taken very little action to prevent a similar situation from happening elsewhere. Stateside's conversation with Ken Sikkema, senior policy fellow at Public Sector Consultants and a former Republican legislative leader, and Vicki Barnett, the former mayor of Farmington Hills and a former Democratic legislator.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Add your comments below
Farmington Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Female Genital Mutilation Isn't a Muslim Issue....
|Tue
|watching livonia
|5
|June wedding planned (May '11)
|May 1
|Greg
|3
|livonia messing with chris martin but let the ...
|Apr 28
|Huel Gibbons
|2
|Another Detroit area doctor charged in female g...
|Apr 27
|Saw
|2
|Doctor, wife in genital mutilation case want ou...
|Apr 26
|watching livonia
|1
|Nets Still Ignore: More Arrests in U.S. Female ...
|Apr 25
|watching livonia
|1
|stables bar owner ron abraham had to jump some ...
|Apr 24
|watching livonia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC