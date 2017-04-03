Police: 79-year-old woman tied up & robbed

High Wind Warning issued April 6 at 3:13PM EDT expiring April 7 at 6:00AM EDT in effect for: Huron, Saint Clair, Sanilac Wind Advisory issued April 6 at 3:13PM EDT expiring April 7 at 6:00AM EDT in effect for: Bay, Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Washtenaw, Wayne Lakeshore Flood Advisory issued April 6 at 11:17AM EDT expiring April 7 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Saint Clair Wind Advisory issued April 6 at 9:33AM EDT expiring April 7 at 6:00AM EDT in effect for: Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw, Wayne Wind Advisory issued April 6 at 9:33AM EDT expiring April 7 at 6:00AM EDT in effect for: Bay, Genesee, Lapeer, Midland, Saginaw, Shiawassee, Tuscola Lakeshore Flood Advisory issued April 6 at 5:04AM EDT expiring April 7 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Saint Clair Winter Storm Warning issued April 6 at ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.