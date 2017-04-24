Music: Detroit musician to honor Armenian heritage at 'The Promise' screenings
Ara Topouzian will be playing the kanun, a 76-string laptop harp, before two screenings Friday of "The Promise" at Phoenix Theatres Laurel Park Place. Originally, he was going to perform before a single screening at the Livonia theater.
