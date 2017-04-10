Model Workshop to raise funds for Threads Fashion Show

Macomb junior Arianna Short stands with other models in front of judges for Threads Judging Day in Wightman Hall on April 8. Students will learn how to walk the runway at the Threads Fashion Show Model Workshop at 6 p.m., today in Finch Fieldhouse. The workshop is designed to teach students how to walk with the same confidence and posture of real life models, the Farmington Hills junior said.

