Michigan's Exotic Automation & Supply Acquires Indiana...
The acquisition positions the combined companies for fast-track growth in the fluid power, hydraulic, pneumatic, safety, and automation markets. Farmington Hills, MI and Indianapolis, IN April 04, 2017 Exotic Automation & Supply, a premier Parker Hannifin distributor, announced today they have acquired Sidener Engineering, an Indiana Parker Hannifin distributor.
