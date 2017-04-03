Michigan's Exotic Automation & Supply...

Michigan's Exotic Automation & Supply Acquires Indiana...

The acquisition positions the combined companies for fast-track growth in the fluid power, hydraulic, pneumatic, safety, and automation markets. Farmington Hills, MI and Indianapolis, IN April 04, 2017 Exotic Automation & Supply, a premier Parker Hannifin distributor, announced today they have acquired Sidener Engineering, an Indiana Parker Hannifin distributor.

