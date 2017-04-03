Michigan Corporate Whistleblower Center Now Urges an Employee of a...

If you work for a company that is falsely claiming to be a minority or woman owned to business in Michigan to get an unfair advantage on federal jobs or federal contract bidding-please call us " WASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 6, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the Michigan Corporate Whistleblower Center, "We are urging an employee of a Michigan based road builder or highway contractor to call us anytime at 866-714-6466 if their employer has falsely claimed to a minority or woman owned business. As we would like to discuss anytime the rewards for this type of information can be gigantic."

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.