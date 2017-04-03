Michigan Corporate Whistleblower Center Now Urges an Employee of a...

Michigan Corporate Whistleblower Cent...

If you work for a company that is falsely claiming to be a minority or woman owned to business in Michigan to get an unfair advantage on federal jobs or federal contract bidding-please call us " WASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 6, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the Michigan Corporate Whistleblower Center, "We are urging an employee of a Michigan based road builder or highway contractor to call us anytime at 866-714-6466 if their employer has falsely claimed to a minority or woman owned business. As we would like to discuss anytime the rewards for this type of information can be gigantic."

