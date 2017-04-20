Media refuses to acknowledge doctor arrested for genital mutilation was a Muslim
In Detroit, Doctor Jumana Nagarwala has been charged with female genitalia mutilation after destroying the reproductive organs of two 7-year-old girls. According to specifics released last week in U.S. district court, Nagarwala has been hit with a five-year felony for the genitalia mutilation and potentially a life sentence for transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.
