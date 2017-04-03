MDOT to host Grand River Avenue proje...

MDOT to host Grand River Avenue project meeting in Farmington on April 12

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation is hosting a public meeting to provide an overview of the upcoming Old I-96 resurfacing project in the cities of Farmington and Farmington Hills. This open house-style meeting will feature exhibits displaying project locations, types of work, and detours.

