Handmade: Stash gives artist - sense of accomplishment'

Handmade: Stash gives artist - sense of accomplishment'

Thursday Apr 27 Read more: Detroit News

Like so many fiber artists, Kim Hoxworth always held onto leftover materials after making a project -- things that might come in handy for that next work of art. But for the recently disabled Farmington Hills resident, storing those extra craft supplies has also allowed her to continue being a productive artist during a difficult time in her life -- a time when she finds herself faced with an uphill battle.

