Ed Asner to Appear at Michigan Premiere of Short Film Getting Ed Laid

Farmington Hills based PAPA Weeze Productions presents the Michigan premiere of "Getting Ed Laid," an award-winning short film starring Ed Asner and Jean Smart , on April 27, 2017 at 8:30 pm at the Maple Theater, 4135 W. Maple Rd., Bloomfield Hills, MI 48301. Ed Asner, winner of multiple Emmy and Golden Globe Awards, will be in attendance for the film and a Question and Answer session following the 23 minute film, which won the Garden State Film Festival's Abbott and Costello Best Short Comedy of 2016.

