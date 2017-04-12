Ed Asner to Appear at Michigan Premie...

Ed Asner to Appear at Michigan Premiere of Short Film Getting Ed Laid

Wednesday Apr 12

Farmington Hills based PAPA Weeze Productions presents the Michigan premiere of "Getting Ed Laid," an award-winning short film starring Ed Asner and Jean Smart , on April 27, 2017 at 8:30 pm at the Maple Theater, 4135 W. Maple Rd., Bloomfield Hills, MI 48301. Ed Asner, winner of multiple Emmy and Golden Globe Awards, will be in attendance for the film and a Question and Answer session following the 23 minute film, which won the Garden State Film Festival's Abbott and Costello Best Short Comedy of 2016.

