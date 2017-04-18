Doctor charged with genital mutilatio...

Doctor charged with genital mutilation kept behind bars over Kenya, India ties

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: MLive.com

Nagarwala was ordered held without bond after a Monday detention hearing before Magistrate Judge Mona K. Majzoub. She is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on April 27 at 1 p.m. Nagarwala has two children living with her in Northville and two older children in a boarding school in Nairobi, Kenya.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmington Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ESTATE SALE-2067 Hidden Meadows Dr., Walled Lak... 18 hr Heyjewels 1
Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11) Apr 16 Cashier 225
Need date for Motor city nightmare Apr 11 JBR 2
Livonia....what happened?? Apr 10 WATCHING LIVONIA 6
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Apr 2 MisterMartini 22
JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08) Mar 26 Testee 567
What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06) Mar '17 kristenA 311
See all Farmington Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmington Hills Forum Now

Farmington Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmington Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Farmington Hills, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,175 • Total comments across all topics: 280,457,531

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC