Doctor charged with genital mutilation kept behind bars over Kenya, India ties
Nagarwala was ordered held without bond after a Monday detention hearing before Magistrate Judge Mona K. Majzoub. She is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on April 27 at 1 p.m. Nagarwala has two children living with her in Northville and two older children in a boarding school in Nairobi, Kenya.
