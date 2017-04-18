Detroit emergency room doctor charged...

Detroit emergency room doctor charged with performing female genital mutilation

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: MyFoxPhilly

A Northville doctor was charged on Thursday with performing female genital mutilation on minor girls out of a Livonia medical office. According to the complaint filed in federal court, Dr. Jumana Nagarwala performed the procedure on girls between the ages of 6 and 8 years old.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxPhilly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmington Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11) Apr 16 Cashier 225
Need date for Motor city nightmare Apr 11 JBR 2
Livonia....what happened?? Apr 10 WATCHING LIVONIA 6
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Apr 2 MisterMartini 22
JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08) Mar 26 Testee 567
News GOP Rep booed at town hall for voicing support ... Mar 19 sad 1
What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06) Mar '17 kristenA 311
See all Farmington Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmington Hills Forum Now

Farmington Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmington Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Farmington Hills, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,871 • Total comments across all topics: 280,390,308

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC