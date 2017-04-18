Detroit emergency room doctor charged with performing female genital mutilation
A Northville doctor was charged on Thursday with performing female genital mutilation on minor girls out of a Livonia medical office. According to the complaint filed in federal court, Dr. Jumana Nagarwala performed the procedure on girls between the ages of 6 and 8 years old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxPhilly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Farmington Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11)
|Apr 16
|Cashier
|225
|Need date for Motor city nightmare
|Apr 11
|JBR
|2
|Livonia....what happened??
|Apr 10
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|6
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Apr 2
|MisterMartini
|22
|JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08)
|Mar 26
|Testee
|567
|GOP Rep booed at town hall for voicing support ...
|Mar 19
|sad
|1
|What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06)
|Mar '17
|kristenA
|311
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC