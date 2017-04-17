Concert in Livonia focuses on Armenian music
Ara Topouzian will be performing Friday at the Phoenix Theaters Laurel Park Place in Livonia before two showings of "The Promise," a film set during the last days of the Ottoman Empire when more than one million Armenians were massacred, hometownlife.com reports. The film showings and concerts by Topouzian are being hosted by the Armenian National Committee of Michigan.
