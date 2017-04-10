Brighton City Mgr. Comes Through Evaluation With Flying Colors
At a closed session in March, City Manager Nate Geinzer was evaluated in 10 areas, including individual characteristics, professional skills, relationship with members of the elected body, policy execution, reporting, citizen relations, staffing, supervision, fiscal management and community. Mayor Jim Muzzin says Geinzer scored high marks in virtually all areas.
Farmington Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11)
|2 hr
|ETTE 1982
|224
|Need date for Motor city nightmare
|Tue
|JBR
|2
|Livonia....what happened??
|Mon
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|6
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Apr 2
|MisterMartini
|22
|JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08)
|Mar 26
|Testee
|567
|GOP Rep booed at town hall for voicing support ...
|Mar 19
|sad
|1
|What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06)
|Mar 15
|kristenA
|311
