Brighton City Mgr. Comes Through Evaluation With Flying Colors

At a closed session in March, City Manager Nate Geinzer was evaluated in 10 areas, including individual characteristics, professional skills, relationship with members of the elected body, policy execution, reporting, citizen relations, staffing, supervision, fiscal management and community. Mayor Jim Muzzin says Geinzer scored high marks in virtually all areas.

