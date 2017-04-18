ASSE: Jim Newman Named Engineer of The Year
Jim Newman was named Engineer of the Year at the ASSE Michigan Chapter's Annual Meeting and Awards Banquet. Known as the "Dean of Green," Newman is one of the country's most experienced energy efficiency and green building experts.
