ASSE: Jim Newman Named Engineer of Th...

ASSE: Jim Newman Named Engineer of The Year

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Building Operating Management

Jim Newman was named Engineer of the Year at the ASSE Michigan Chapter's Annual Meeting and Awards Banquet. Known as the "Dean of Green," Newman is one of the country's most experienced energy efficiency and green building experts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Building Operating Management.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmington Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11) Apr 16 Cashier 225
Need date for Motor city nightmare Apr 11 JBR 2
Livonia....what happened?? Apr 10 WATCHING LIVONIA 6
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Apr 2 MisterMartini 22
JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08) Mar 26 Testee 567
News GOP Rep booed at town hall for voicing support ... Mar '17 sad 1
What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06) Mar '17 kristenA 311
See all Farmington Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmington Hills Forum Now

Farmington Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmington Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Afghanistan
 

Farmington Hills, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,774 • Total comments across all topics: 280,421,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC