Aging school to get $8.5 million redevelopment
An aging 80-year-old elementary school where thousands of kids were educated for more than five decades sits within the boundaries of the city's historic district and is poised for an $8.5 million redevelopment into affordable senior housing. The Lansing State Journal reports that King Street School , built in 1938, served as an elementary school for over 50 years and, by 2003, housed community education classes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Farmington Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Apr 2
|MisterMartini
|22
|Livonia....what happened??
|Apr 2
|MEB
|5
|JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08)
|Mar 26
|Testee
|567
|Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11)
|Mar 24
|AMY
|223
|GOP Rep booed at town hall for voicing support ...
|Mar 19
|sad
|1
|What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06)
|Mar 15
|kristenA
|311
|Review: Wolfson Family Dentistry (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Chad
|4
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC