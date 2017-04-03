Aging school to get $8.5 million redevelopment

An aging 80-year-old elementary school where thousands of kids were educated for more than five decades sits within the boundaries of the city's historic district and is poised for an $8.5 million redevelopment into affordable senior housing. The Lansing State Journal reports that King Street School , built in 1938, served as an elementary school for over 50 years and, by 2003, housed community education classes.

