Witnesses recall close call in high-speed chase
Sunday evening, a prayer service was held in Tara Oskam's honor at the chapel at Calvin College. That's where she was studying speech pathology and lived in campus apartments with friends.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Comments
Add your comments below
Farmington Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Mar 12
|Tameka former Det...
|12
|Review: Wolfson Family Dentistry (Jan '13)
|Mar 8
|Chad
|4
|Livonia....what happened??
|Mar 8
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|4
|livonias police chief must not care about his t...
|Mar 7
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06)
|Mar 3
|Jo choma
|310
|JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08)
|Feb 28
|PCD
|562
|Review: Big Ray's Quick Lube (Jul '09)
|Feb 27
|Calvin
|61
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC