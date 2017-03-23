U.S. travel concerns scuttle class trip to Holocaust museum
Rani Majumder, left, a teacher who grew up in Burlington, N.L., and now teaches in Ontario, says her students are learning some lessons after a planned class trip to the U.S. was cancelled amid concerns some students would have some difficulty crossing the American border. Rani Majumder's students were looking forward to a trip to a Holocaust museum in the U.S. - until President Donald Trump's travel ban prompted the school board to cancel the trip.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Farmington Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08)
|7 hr
|Testee
|567
|Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11)
|Fri
|AMY
|223
|GOP Rep booed at town hall for voicing support ...
|Mar 19
|sad
|1
|What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06)
|Mar 15
|kristenA
|311
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Mar 12
|Tameka former Det...
|12
|Review: Wolfson Family Dentistry (Jan '13)
|Mar 8
|Chad
|4
|Livonia....what happened??
|Mar 8
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|4
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC