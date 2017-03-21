Two Michigan cities ranked as being 'least affected by Trumpcare' in US
President Donald Trump walks down the stairs from Air Force One upon his arrival at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Sunday, March 19, 2017, from a trip to Florida. Two weeks after the Republicans revealed its long-awaited Obamacare replacement, a study has named three Michigan cities among those "least affected" by the new plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Farmington Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08)
|9 hr
|Confused
|566
|GOP Rep booed at town hall for voicing support ...
|Sun
|sad
|1
|What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06)
|Mar 15
|kristenA
|311
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Mar 12
|Tameka former Det...
|12
|Review: Wolfson Family Dentistry (Jan '13)
|Mar 8
|Chad
|4
|Livonia....what happened??
|Mar 8
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|4
|livonias police chief must not care about his t...
|Mar 7
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC