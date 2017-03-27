Toronto Cancels U.S. Class Trips Due To Trump Travel Ban Concerns
Canada's largest school board has barred all future field trips to the United States because of concerns that some students could get caught up in President Donald Trump's travel ban. And a girls chorus in California just became the latest U.S. institution to ditch an overseas trip for the same reason.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Add your comments below
Farmington Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|17 hr
|MisterMartini
|23
|Livonia....what happened??
|22 hr
|MEB
|5
|JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08)
|Mar 26
|Testee
|567
|Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11)
|Mar 24
|AMY
|223
|GOP Rep booed at town hall for voicing support ...
|Mar 19
|sad
|1
|What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06)
|Mar 15
|kristenA
|311
|Review: Wolfson Family Dentistry (Jan '13)
|Mar 8
|Chad
|4
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC