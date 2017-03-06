TiE Detroit Announces Three Recipient...

TiE Detroit Announces Three Recipients for US Presidential Services Award

FARMINGTON HILLS, MICHIGAN, U.S., March 7, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- TiE Detroit announced winners of the 2017 US Presidential Service Awards as a certifying organization. TiE Detroit recognized three alums of TiE Young Entrepreneurs for their volunteer service and significant contributions to promoting entrepreneurship.

