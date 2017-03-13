Suit: $900K home must go - and owner must pay
Suit: $900K home must go - and owner must pay Home sits on top of a leaking sewer pipe that could cause a sinkhole, cut sewer service. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nhpjlm This Farmington Hills home may need to be bulldozed because it sits on top of a leaking sewer pipe that could cause a sinkhole, according to a lawsuit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Farmington Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06)
|Wed
|kristenA
|311
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Mar 12
|Tameka former Det...
|12
|Review: Wolfson Family Dentistry (Jan '13)
|Mar 8
|Chad
|4
|Livonia....what happened??
|Mar 8
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|4
|livonias police chief must not care about his t...
|Mar 7
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08)
|Feb 28
|PCD
|562
|Review: Big Ray's Quick Lube (Jul '09)
|Feb 27
|Calvin
|61
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC